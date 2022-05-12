Watch
NFL set to release regular season schedules

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Posted at 7:19 AM, May 12, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Ravens already know their opponents for the 2022 season, but they won't know when they play them until the NFL releases its schedule, tonight.

Baltimore will play each of their AFC North rivals (Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh) twice. Once on the road and once at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens will also host Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Denver and Miami this season.

Baltimore's road schedule will require less travel than most teams this year. The Ravens have no games on the west coast this year.

Instead, they will visit Jacksonville, New England, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and New York twice, once to play the Giants and again to play the Jets.

The NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on May 12.

