New study determined the Ravens were the most stressful team to support last season

BALTIMORE — The 2021 season wasn't easy for plenty of fans, but according to The Action Network, the Baltimore Ravens were the most stress-inducing team last year.
Conversely, the Buccaneers and Eagles gave their fans the most relaxed seasons according to the survey.
The Action Network ranked these teams by integrating a variety of metrics. The Ravens received the highest score of 104.97 out of 150 and this is thanks to 11 of their games going down to the wire. Many of the fans were glad when the season was over.
The team received the 2nd highest number of negative conversations on social media across the entire NFL. Only the Raiders had more negative conversations.
To round out the top three, the New York Giants (86.73) and the Detroit Lions (81.38) finished both second and third respectively. Both teams had bad win percentages but it's thanks to the Giants' 1.8 giveaways per game (the highest in the league) which cemented them into the 2nd spot.
At the end of the table, the Buccaneers (39.42) have the last spot because they only played three close games all season. The Eagles (40.87) also allowed their fans to breathe easy only playing in three close games (winning two), as well as losing once as the favorite.
Below is a list of NFL teams in order of which were the most stressful to support during the 2021 season:
|Rank
|Team
|NFL Stress Index
|1
|Baltimore Ravens
|104.97
|2
|New York Giants
|86.73
|3
|Detroit Lions
|81.38
|4
|Cleveland Browns
|80.43
|5
|Las Vegas Raiders
|79.32
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|76.73
|7
|Carolina Panthers
|73.76
|8
|Cincinnati Bengals
|71.14
|9
|Chicago Bears
|70.92
|10
|Seattle Seahawks
|70.07
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|68.10
|12
|New England Patriots
|67.01
|13
|Denver Broncos
|66.62
|14
|San Francisco 49ers
|66.31
|15
|Dallas Cowboys
|65.68
|16
|Minnesota Vikings
|64.90
|17
|New York Jets
|64.48
|18
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|60.31
|19
|Houston Texans
|59.35
|20
|Tennessee Titans
|58.78
|21
|Washington Commanders
|58.02
|22
|Atlanta Falcons
|57.48
|23
|Kansas City Chiefs
|53.22
|24
|Buffalo Bills
|51.58
|25
|New Orleans Saints
|51.47
|26
|Indianapolis Colts
|51.27
|27
|Arizona Cardinals
|49.62
|28
|Los Angeles Rams
|49.62
|29
|Miami Dolphins
|46.31
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|45.14
|31
|Philadelphia Eagles
|40.87
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|39.42
For more information on the NFL stress index, please visit the site here.
NFL Stress Score Index Methodology
The Action Network’s NFL’s Stress Score Index was created by integrating a variety of metrics:
- Losses: Losses during the 2021-22 NFL season.
- Win %: Win percentage during the 2021-22 NFL season.
- Close Wins: Games won by a margin of 4 points or less.
- Close Losses: Games lost by a margin of 4 points or less
- Losses as Favorite: Losses when tipped as the favorite.
- Penalties Per Game: Penalties conceded per game
- Giveaways Per Game: Number of interceptions and fumbles per game.
- Games Missed through Injuries: Total games missed by players during the 2021-22 NFL season.
- Negative Comments: Number of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 aimed at the team.
- Negative Comment Percentage: Percentage of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 aimed at the team.