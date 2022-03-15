New study determined the Ravens were the most stressful team to support last season

BALTIMORE — The 2021 season wasn't easy for plenty of fans, but according to The Action Network, the Baltimore Ravens were the most stress-inducing team last year.

Conversely, the Buccaneers and Eagles gave their fans the most relaxed seasons according to the survey.

The Action Network ranked these teams by integrating a variety of metrics. The Ravens received the highest score of 104.97 out of 150 and this is thanks to 11 of their games going down to the wire. Many of the fans were glad when the season was over.

The team received the 2nd highest number of negative conversations on social media across the entire NFL. Only the Raiders had more negative conversations.

To round out the top three, the New York Giants (86.73) and the Detroit Lions (81.38) finished both second and third respectively. Both teams had bad win percentages but it's thanks to the Giants' 1.8 giveaways per game (the highest in the league) which cemented them into the 2nd spot.

At the end of the table, the Buccaneers (39.42) have the last spot because they only played three close games all season. The Eagles (40.87) also allowed their fans to breathe easy only playing in three close games (winning two), as well as losing once as the favorite.

Below is a list of NFL teams in order of which were the most stressful to support during the 2021 season:



Rank Team NFL Stress Index 1 Baltimore Ravens 104.97 2 New York Giants 86.73 3 Detroit Lions 81.38 4 Cleveland Browns 80.43 5 Las Vegas Raiders 79.32 6 Los Angeles Chargers 76.73 7 Carolina Panthers 73.76 8 Cincinnati Bengals 71.14 9 Chicago Bears 70.92 10 Seattle Seahawks 70.07 11 Jacksonville Jaguars 68.10 12 New England Patriots 67.01 13 Denver Broncos 66.62 14 San Francisco 49ers 66.31 15 Dallas Cowboys 65.68 16 Minnesota Vikings 64.90 17 New York Jets 64.48 18 Pittsburgh Steelers 60.31 19 Houston Texans 59.35 20 Tennessee Titans 58.78 21 Washington Commanders 58.02 22 Atlanta Falcons 57.48 23 Kansas City Chiefs 53.22 24 Buffalo Bills 51.58 25 New Orleans Saints 51.47 26 Indianapolis Colts 51.27 27 Arizona Cardinals 49.62 28 Los Angeles Rams 49.62 29 Miami Dolphins 46.31 30 Green Bay Packers 45.14 31 Philadelphia Eagles 40.87 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39.42

For more information on the NFL stress index, please visit the site here.

NFL Stress Score Index Methodology

The Action Network’s NFL’s Stress Score Index was created by integrating a variety of metrics: