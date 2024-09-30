New food items coming to Camden Yards for Orioles' postseason run

BALTIMORE — New specialty food items are coming to Camden Yards just in time for the Orioles' playoff run.

The new food items include:

Hot Dog Bacon Smash Burger: Two smashed Omaha beef patties, with Brick & Whistle’s house-cured “hot dog bacon,” American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle, served on a toasted brioche roll.

The Orioles will begin the 2024 postseason hosting the best-of-three Wild Card series with the first game set for Tuesday, October 1.

To buy tickets, click here.