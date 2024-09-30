Watch Now
New food items coming to Camden Yards for Orioles' postseason run

BALTIMORE — New specialty food items are coming to Camden Yards just in time for the Orioles' playoff run.

The new food items include:

  • Hot Dog Bacon Smash Burger: Two smashed Omaha beef patties, with Brick & Whistle’s house-cured “hot dog bacon,” American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle, served on a toasted brioche roll.
  • Drunken Crab Soup: Cream of crab soup, topped with Brick & Whistle’s signature Oriole Park at Camden Yards Crab Cake
  • S'more Sundae:  Chocolate graham cracker ice cream, topped with hot fudge and toasted marshmallow cream.
  • Berks Kielbasa: Berks kielbasa topped with pineapple-bacon-kraut served on a classic sausage roll.
  • Fried Chicken BLT: A hand-breaded chicken breast, topped with green chili avocado aioli, tabasco-infused, jalapeño brined, candied bacon, lettuce, and tomato, served on toasted sourdough.

The Orioles will begin the 2024 postseason hosting the best-of-three Wild Card series with the first game set for Tuesday, October 1.
To buy tickets, click here.

