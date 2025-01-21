Navy football announcer, Pete Medhurst, spent final hours surrounded by wife & kids

BALTIMORE — The voice of Navy Athletics passed away Monday following a battle with cancer.

Pete Medhurst, Navy Football's long time play-by-play announcer, was diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of melanoma.

His wife, Brenda, shared the sad news on Facebook.

"He spent his final hours surrounded by the kids and I and he felt so much love," Brenda wrote. "We are heartbroken and devastated. Thank you so much to everyone for their many months of thoughts and prayers for Pete and our family. We are very blessed to have such amazing family and friends."

Medhurst joined the Navy Radio Network in 1997. He became the lead play-by-play man in 2013, after Bob Socci joined the New England Patriots broadcast team.

Navy Athletics also offered their condolences.

Brenda has set up a GoFundMe for the family.