Nadine Domond announced as head coach for Morgan State's women's basketball

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University has a new women's basketball head coach.

Nadine Domond, former coach of Virginia State University and former WNBA player, was selected as the new head coach of the Morgan State Lady Bears Women's Basketball program.

Domond is coming off back-to-back 20 win seasons at VSU, including their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Woman's Basketball Tournament.

This marks the fourth major coaching selection from vice president and director for Intercollegiate Athletics Dena Freeman-Patton since arriving at Morgan in May 2022.

Domond becomes the first new head coach of the Lady Bears in nearly a decade.

“I’m incredibly honored to join Morgan State University as the next head coach of the Lady Bears. This opportunity comes at the perfect time—not just in my journey but in the evolution of women’s college basketball and the rise of HBCU programs across the country,” said Domond.