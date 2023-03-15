Mount Saint Joseph student-athlete named Gatorade Player of the Year

Gatorade has recognized Amani Hansberry as the 2022-2023 Gatorade Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Hansberry is the second student from Mount Saint Joseph to be honored.

The award highlights athletes who demonstrate outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement, and exemplary character on and off the court.

During his senior season, Hansberry led the Gaels to a 38-4 record and both the Baltimore Catholic League regular-season and tournament championships. He averaged 15.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

“Amani is dominant,” said Josh Davalli, head coach of Loyola Blakefield. “He’s a big body who is tough to move in the post and has the skills to score in there. He’s got long arms and great hands, which make him an excellent rebounder and tough to score on. He is at a different level than the other kids on the floor.”

Hansberry joins elite company with award winners such as Chet Holmgren, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

While being dominant on the court, Hansberry maintained a B average in the classroom.

His plan is basketball on scholarship at the University of Illinois.