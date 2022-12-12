Mount Saint Joseph agrees to part ways with head football coach Dom Damico

BALTIMORE — After 3 seasons, head football coach Dom Damico and Mount Saint Joseph High School agree to part ways.

Damico, who led the Gaels to the MIAA A Conference Semifinals, recorded a 15-8 record during his tenure.

“We are grateful for Coach Damico’s contributions to our high-caliber football program, and we wish him well in his next steps in life,” states Mount Saint Joseph Athletic Director Kraig Loovis. “I am confident that our assistant coaches will keep our student athletes on their strength training schedule and stay connected with college recruiters looking for intelligent, hard-working, and selfless student athletes.”

MSJ is now looking for their next head football coach, the school states that applications are now being accepted.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to Kraig Loovis at kloovis@msjnet.edu

The deadline to apply is January 20, 2023.