BALTIMORE — Morgan State University will now play in tomorrow's Mid Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday against Norfolk State.

The MSU men's basketball team defeated Coppin State 82 - 61 earlier tonight.

Morgan was down by nine points at halftime, but ended up coming back for the win. Tomorrow's game is at 1 p.m. and the winner will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

This would be Morgan's first trip to the tournament since 2010.