Mervo High mourning the loss of student-athlete who died from injuries sustained in September game

Posted at 5:36 PM, Oct 11, 2021
BALTIMORE — Mervo High School is mourning the loss of one of the students today, Elijah Gorman.

Elijah was a member of the football team. On a statement on twitter, Mervo said "your Mustang Family loves you and elevates your family and friends in our thoughts and prayers."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also issued a statement, saying in-part that Elijah was more than a student-athlete, but a young man full of promise.

We will update as more information comes in.

