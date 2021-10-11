Mervo High mourning the loss of student-athlete who died from injuries sustained in September game

BALTIMORE — Mervo High School is mourning the loss of one of the students today, Elijah Gorman.

Elijah was a member of the football team. On a statement on twitter, Mervo said "your Mustang Family loves you and elevates your family and friends in our thoughts and prayers."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also issued a statement, saying in-part that Elijah was more than a student-athlete, but a young man full of promise.

Elijah Gorham was more than a @HighMervo student athlete. He was a young man full of promise with an infectious spirit. Elijah’s passing is an unspeakable tragedy. My heart goes out to his family and our @MustangGang410 community. #7strong #mustangpride 💙💛 https://t.co/g3YUQvzMyA pic.twitter.com/ZrV6ojAuNW — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) October 11, 2021

We're saddened to hear about the loss of one of our students and community members. Our thoughts go out to Elijah's family and the Mustang community. https://t.co/ygilBQElb3 — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) October 11, 2021

We will update as more information comes in.