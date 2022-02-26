Mercy beats Maryvale in "The Classic"

TOWSON, Md. — Thousands of basketball fans turned out for "The Classic" on Friday.

The game is likely the longest standing and biggest girls basketball game in the state.

More than 3,500 fans showed up at SECU arena to see Mercy and Maryvale.

This was their first time back on the hardwood after the pandemic paused the yearly tradition.

Part of the tradition included our own Jamie Costello wearing his emcee hat.

The game had been between Mercy and IND for the past 54 years but when IND closed in 2020, they invited Maryvale to help the continue the tradition.

Tonight it was Mercy on top beating Maryvale 62-40.

But they kept the spirit of IND alive, naming the trophy after Dr. Rita Bernt who attended IND.