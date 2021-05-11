BALTIMORE — Medina Spirit will be allowed to run in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes despite a failed drug test that could cost him his victory in the Kentucky Derby.

The decision comes following the May 9 announcement of a reported medication positive of betamethasone, an allowable therapeutic, as a result of the post-race blood sample testing following the 147th Kentucky Derby involving Medina Spirit trained by Bob Baffert. Baffert has disputed those claims.

As a condition of acceptance of the entry, Baffert has provided his consent to the Maryland Jockey Club to allow for rigorous testing and monitoring in addition to that conducted by the Maryland Racing Commission.

Those additional tests and monitoring are to ensure the fairness and integrity of the races entered by horses trained by Baffert, which are the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (GII) and the 146th Preakness Stakes.

Medina Spirit and Concert Tour are presently entered into the 146th Preakness Stakes and Beautiful Gift in the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. All graded stakes races will be run free of race day medications.

Consistent with the fair procedures and practices established by 1/ST RACING and MJC, Baffert consents to the disclosure of information and results of the MRC and MJC tests, along with other relevant medical and administrative records to the MJC and Dr. Dionne Benson, Chief Veterinary Officer, 1/ST RACING.

If any of the three Baffert horses test positive for a banned substance, or at a level for a permitted therapeutic substance that is above the designated limit, or if after medical review, reasonable conditions warrant, Baffert or MJC on his behalf, will scratch the horse in question.