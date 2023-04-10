Maryland's Diamond Miller selected No.2 overall in draft, heading to Minnesota

Maryland guard Diamond Miller is headed to the WNBA. She was chosen by the Minnesota Lynx as the second overall pick in the WNBA draft.

Miller fell to No.2 after the Indiana Fever selected South Carolina's Aliyah Boston first.

The former Terp becomes Maryland's highest pick since Marissa Coleman went second overall to the Washington Mystics in 2009.

Maryland finished the season 28-7 and Miller helped lead the Terps to an Elite Eight appearance. She also led the team in scoring with 19.7 points per game.

Miller joins the Minnesota Lynx after they finished their season 14-22 and fifth in the western conference.