Maryland Stadium Authority approves new lease for Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 18, 2023
BALTIMORE — One step closer.

The Maryland Stadium Authority approved the new lease for the Orioles with a unanimous vote. This is only the first step in the process.

Next, the Board of Public Works has to approve another measure later today.

After a long negotiating period, last Thursday, the Governor's office announced they worked out a long-term leasing agreement between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Orioles.

The extension is 15 years with a chance to go as high 50, pending agreements to land use and five-year extension.

