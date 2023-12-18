Maryland Stadium Authority approves new lease for Orioles

BALTIMORE — One step closer.

The Maryland Stadium Authority approved the new lease for the Orioles with a unanimous vote. This is only the first step in the process.

Next, the Board of Public Works has to approve another measure later today.

After a long negotiating period, last Thursday, the Governor's office announced they worked out a long-term leasing agreement between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Orioles.

The extension is 15 years with a chance to go as high 50, pending agreements to land use and five-year extension.