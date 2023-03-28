Maryland eliminated from NCAA tournament after losing to South Carolina, 86-75

The season is over for the Maryland Terrapins after losing 86-75 to defending champion South Carolina.

Diamond Miller led the team with 24 points.

After the first quarter, Maryland (28-7), was ahead 21-15.

South Carolina (36-0), holding the No.1 defense, outscored the Terps in the second quarter to lead 38-30 at halftime.

Ultimately, the Terps couldn't keep up and the Gamecocks remain unbeaten.

The Terps were looking for their first Final Four appearance since 2015. That same year, they also advanced to the finals.