Marshal Yanda set to be inducted into Ravens Ring of Honor

BALTIMORE — When Baltimore hosts the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4, Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor.

All fans that attend will be receive a commemorative pin featuring Yanda's No. 73.

The longtime guard made the Pro Bowl eight times and won the Super Bowl in 2012 with the Ravens.

He retired following the 2019 season and was active for 13 seasons.

Yanda was also named to the league's 2010's All-Decade Team.

