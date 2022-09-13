Watch Now
Marshal Yanda set to be inducted into Ravens Ring of Honor

David Richard/AP
Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cleveland. Baltimore won 23-21. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 16:45:12-04

BALTIMORE  — When Baltimore hosts the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4, Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor.

All fans that attend will be receive a commemorative pin featuring Yanda's No. 73.

The longtime guard made the Pro Bowl eight times and won the Super Bowl in 2012 with the Ravens.

He retired following the 2019 season and was active for 13 seasons.

RELATED: Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda set to announce retirement

Yanda was also named to the league's 2010's All-Decade Team.

