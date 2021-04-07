Mark Turgeon agrees to contract extension with Maryland

COLLEGE PARK — Men's basketball head coach Mark Turgeon has agreed to a contract extension with Maryland.

It extends Turgeon's contract through the 2025-26 season. Turgeon's new contract contains revised financial terms and will be effective May 1.

"I want to thank Damon Evans and President Pines for their continued belief in me to lead the basketball program," Turgeon said. "Maryland is a special place and my commitment to the program has never wavered. I am extremely proud of our recent accomplishments as Big Ten champions and as NCAA Tournament qualifiers six of the last seven years and we are hungry for more. We are building great momentum heading into the 2021-22 season and I am excited for our future."

Turgeon has guided Maryland to a 221-113 (.662) record in 10 seasons as head coach, leading the Terrapins to five top-5 finishes in the Big Ten Conference in seven seasons and the 2020 Big Ten Championship.

The 2021-22 Maryland team has generated early preseason acclaim, being ranked in the top-15 nationally by multiple news outlets including ESPN, CBSSports, The Athletic, Stadium and NCAA March Madness.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15, Maryland's .689 win percentage is tied for third in the conference, while its 82 wins in conference play are the fourth-most in that span.

The Terrapins are part of a select group of teams nationally with at least four ranked victories over the last three seasons, joining Michigan State, Kansas, Michigan, Iowa and Purdue.

Maryland has also developed NBA talent under Turgeon, most recently including lottery pick and Baltimore native, Jalen Smith.

The Terps' are tied with Michigan State for the most NBA Draft selections (6) over the last five years in the Big Ten.

Off the court, Maryland has graduated all 35 student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility during Turgeon's tenure.

In 2020-21, Turgeon's team featured a pair of student-athletes - Reese Mona and Darryl Morsell - who were actively pursuing master's degrees after earning their undergraduate degrees in three seasons.