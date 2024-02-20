Mackenzie Wharton breaks Broadneck High School's all-time scoring record

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — She dribbles to her right, shoots, and scores. Dribbles to her left, shoots, and scores. Shoots and scores again.

When the buzzer went off last Friday night, Mackenzie Wharton didn't realize what she had just done.

She hit 9 three-pointers and ended up with 37 points.

That broke the all-time scoring mark at Broadneck High School as the Bruins beat Arundel.

Mackenzie grew up in Annapolis and is now a Senior. She plans to get a sports management degree at Keystone College while playing basketball.

Marie Boyd scored a whopping 156 points back in 1924 at Central High in Lonaconing, Maryland. Patty Dages scored 42 with Brooklyn Park High School. And Janet Flora scored 53 for Loch Raven in 1976.