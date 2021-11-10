Gun fight over woman leaves young man dead and another facing murder charges

BALTIMORE — A gun fight over a woman has left a young man dead and another facing murder charges.

It was the night of October 15 when Baltimore Police were called to an apartment in the 5100 block of Curtis Avenue.

Officers discovered Tayshawn David, 21, shot dead inside the bathroom.

A woman on scene told investigators that her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend, Jaesiah Neal, was the shooter.

She and Neal recently got out of a six-month relationship, and she had just begun dating David.

The tragic chain of events started when the woman returned a text from Neal, saying she couldn't talk.

That enraged Neal who responded "I'm goin kill him."

Later that night while the woman and David were in her bedroom getting intimate, Neal allegedly climbed the apartment fire escape, pushed open the window and began firing.

Although the woman was not hit, David was.

A wounded David got up from the bed and ran into the bathroom, before pulling out a gun of his own and firing off at least two shots.

Shortly after, he collapsed and died.

Neal was arrested later that night in Timonium and charged with first degree murder.