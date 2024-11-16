Left-field wall at Camden Yards to be modified again, the team announced

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are making some changes to Camden Yards ahead of the 2025 season.

General Manager Mike Elias announced the team is planning to move in the left-field wall to correct issues that arose following the decision to push it back.

Elias called the decision "the pursuit of a happier medium to fix an overcorrection."

The new wall won't be as shallow as the original. Elias said in some areas it will be as much as 20 feet, in others it will be 11 and elsewhere it will be as little as 9 feet.

No seats will be affected following the modification. In fact, Mr. Splash will have his own platform with this new design.

Between 2017-2021, no ballpark in MLB had as many home runs as Camden Yards. So, the team made the change for a more pitcher friendly ballpark in 2022.

The aspects of this were "a little severe" Elias said.

He says this new change will be "much more fair and favorable to the pitchers than the original dimensions of Camden Yards. "