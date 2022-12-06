Watch Now
Lamar Jackson suffers sprained PCL, could be out multiple weeks

Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 1:56 PM, Dec 06, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos.

Jackson left the game in the first quarter after taking a sack from linebacker Jonathan Cooper.

RELATED: Huntley rallies Ravens past Broncos after Jackson injured

Harbaugh addressed the media saying Jacksons injury was not season ending and the idea of him playing was 'not impossible'. PCL injuries usually sidelines players for 1 to 3 weeks.

Tyler Huntley will get the start on Sunday against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Ravens have also signed Brett Hundley to back up Huntley in Jacksons absence.

The Ravens currently sit on top of the AFC North with an 8-4 record, the Cincinnati Bengals are creeping behind with an 8-4 record after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

With Jackson out, Huntley will take on the load similar to last year when Jackson went down with a season ending injury.

There is currently no time table on Jacksons return.

