Lamar Jackson still absent from practice as team prepares for Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were back in Owings Mills on Wednesday for practice.

Notably still absent form the practice field...Lamar Jackson.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also still out, which most likely could be vet days.

As the team prepares for their primetime matchup against the Steelers, linebacker Roquan Smith says the defense can handle any play that's thrown at them.

"You can roll the ball out, see man, whatever, I'm here," Smith said. "I think most of the guys have that same mindset, we're ready, regardless of the offense, could be spread, power, I think we can do it all and we got the pieces to handle any offense throughout the league."

Kickoff is this Sunday at 8:20pm.

No word has been given on whether to not Jackson will start.

Jackson will have two more opportunities to get cleared before the game.