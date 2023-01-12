Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Lamar Jackson provides update ahead of playoff matchup

Steelers Ravens Football
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Steelers Ravens Football
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 18:14:42-05

BALTIMORE — After missing his 17th consecutive practice, quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media about his injury.

In a tweet, he explains that he suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3.

He sprained his knee on Dec. 4, and since then he's missed five games.

Jackson was initially supposed to miss 4-6 weeks with this knee sprain.

The Ravens are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in this weekend's AFC Wild Card matchup.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley is dealing with an injury of his own, but was on the field and throwing passes, which is something he didn't do on Wednesday.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson misses another practice while Tyler Huntley throws

Huntley is dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries.

The team will enter Sunday's matchup without one of their most dynamic players with their season on the line.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices