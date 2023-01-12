Lamar Jackson provides update ahead of playoff matchup

BALTIMORE — After missing his 17th consecutive practice, quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media about his injury.

In a tweet, he explains that he suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3.

He sprained his knee on Dec. 4, and since then he's missed five games.

Jackson was initially supposed to miss 4-6 weeks with this knee sprain.

The Ravens are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in this weekend's AFC Wild Card matchup.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley is dealing with an injury of his own, but was on the field and throwing passes, which is something he didn't do on Wednesday.

Huntley is dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries.

The team will enter Sunday's matchup without one of their most dynamic players with their season on the line.