Johns Hopkins baseball loses game three of champion series, falls to Lynchburg 7-6

The Johns Hopkins University baseball team fought hard today, but in the end, they just didn't have enough to capture the ultimate prize.

The Blue Jays clipped in the third and final game of the NCAA Division III National Championship series.

Longtime head coach Bob Babb and his top-seeded Jays played number three Lynchburg in the best-of-three championship series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Lynchburg won game one on Wednesday, making Hopkins in need of a win in game two.

After securing a win in game two, led by home run leader Matthew Cooper, the Jays come into game three with eyes on championship gold.

During game three, the Jays kept it going in the top of the first leading the game 4-0.

Heading into the fifth the Hornets come back to tie it at four, until Sam Frank retakes the lead for the Jays off a solo home run to make the game 5-4.

The momentum doesn't last long, at the bottom of the inning, bases loaded for Jackson Harding, he clears them, making a 3 RBI double for Lynchburg making the score 7-5.

Hopkins loaded the bases twice in the eighth but only managed one run. Lynchburg won the Division III National Championship, beating Hopkins by the final of 7-6.

Hopkins ranked number one for most of the year. They made the college world series fro the sixth time in program history.