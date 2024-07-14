Jacoby Jones reportedly passed away at the age of 40

Former Raven and wide receiver Jacoby Jones reportedly passed away Sunday morning.

Jones, who turned 40 on Thursday, played nine seasons in the NFL as a receiver and kick returner and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012. Jones was drafted in 2007 in the third round by the Houston Texans.

In a statement from the Raven's organization, they described Jones as "one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

"I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light." pic.twitter.com/lpMLRp3EDx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 14, 2024

Jone's former teammate, Torrey Smith, also had a statement on X saying, “My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro!”

My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you!



Love you bro! pic.twitter.com/r9MZKU4sqb — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 14, 2024

Jones not only made a splash on the gridiron, but also on the dance, showcasing his talents on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars for its sixteenth season.

Back in February, it was announcedthat he was hired as the offensive coordinator for the Beaumont Renegades.

As of right now, it has not been confirmed as the definitive cause of the death of the former player. However, multiple reports claim he died in his sleep.