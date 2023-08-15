'I'm making history': Young athletes gear up for inaugural girls' flag football season

When it's time to suit up these girls from Frederick County Public Schools will be ready.

"This is amazing. I'm making history. I'm the first ever to be playing the sport," said Alaina Myers.

Flag football for 10 Frederick County high schools.

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour have partnered with the school district to fund the girls flag football program and everyone is excited.

"I just want to be an inspiration for younger girls all around the country because little ones they won't ever grow up not knowing what it is to have women in flag football. I want more attention in colleges instead of just a few states. I want every state to have football," Ava Duerr said.

The Ravens and high school coaches also see it as an opportunity.

"Youth football for us is really important. And activity generally falls under a kind of wellness community giving pillar. In addition to that, you know flag football has been something that's been a huge initiative for the NFL, you're seeing it work it's way into the Pro Bowl," said Ravens President Sashi Brown.

"It's a great opportunity for these girls. You know there will be college scholarships. Hopefully this will be an Olympic sport and just so many opportunities for these girls," said Christopher Hartley, defensive coordinator at Frederick High School.

When football season starts they'll be wearing their new uniforms and hoping to be on the field under the Friday night lights this fall.

"I hope it teaches other people that girls sports are just as serious. And we can be good and better than the boys sports and teaches our team better communication, teamwork and perseverance," Myers said.