'I'm excited to be here': new Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith speaks to media

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Before his first game on Monday against the New Orleans Saints, new Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith addressed the media after his first practice.

when asked about his first impression of the team, Smith highlighted his excitement on joining the team for his first practice.

"It's a great group of guys," said Smith. "I got in yesterday and it's been very welcoming so I'm excited to be here and I'm ready to roll."

Smith also referenced his history in Baltimore stating that he's been here on a 30 visit back when he was coming out of college, he met coaches and general managers while he was here.

One of Baltimore's legendary figures has had an interaction with Smith before as well, National Football League Hall of Famer Ray lewis.

"I've actually had some interactions with him I went down to one of his camps years ago, I think I was still in college, I have a great deal of respect for the guy, I used to grow up in college and watch his hype videos."

Smith also highlighted his excitement for playing with linebacker Patrick Queen, he refers to Queen as 'Lightening' and goes on to say hit tackles and gets to the ball just like he does.

As far as his new number is concerned, Smith saw it as an easy decision to make the change number 18, especially since he was drafted in 2018.

Smith also went on to say that he does not expect the next couple of days to be a cram session as far as preparing for this first game against the Saints.

"It's all part of being a pro," said Smith. "I have a nice understanding of what we're doing here on defense, those guys in the locker room are getting me right and so is the coaching staff so I feel very comfortable about where I am right now."

With the trade happening so quickly, Smith is not eying an extension just yet.

"I'm not really focused on that right now," Smith said. "Everything happened so quickly, so I'm just trying to hone in on getting this playbook down, getting a great relationship with the guys, and then going from there."

Smith represents himself when it comes to contract negotiations, similar to the situation of Lamar Jackson, he spoke on having a team of advisors so he is not by himself in negotiations.

All eyes will be on Smith on Monday.