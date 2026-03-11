Mercy High School names 'O's Xtra' host Rob long as next head coach of varsity basketball team

BALTIMORE — Rob Long, O's Xtra host, is set to become the next head coach of the Mercy High School varsity basketball team.

Long replaces coach George Panageotou, who served in the role for four years.

The school noted that Long brings a "strong record" of coaching championship teams at both the high school and collegiate levels, citing his recent tenure at Rosedale Christian Academy — where the team won the Mid-Atlantic Independent Athletic Conference Championship three consecutive years.

Before that, Long coached his daughter's team at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, leading them to a championship win in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland "B" Conference.

Long also served as head coach at the Community College of Baltimore County's Dundalk campus, where the team went 19-5 in his first season and held a national ranking for seven consecutive weeks. He was named CCBC Coach of the Year in 2004, 2005, and 2013, and was later inducted into the CCBC Hall of Fame in 2022.

"Rob has won at every level during his impressive career. He is a culture setter and a program builder. Rob understands the great history and prestige of Mercy Basketball, and I honestly believe there is no better person to be leading our Varsity Basketball Team," said Mercy Athletic Director Nick Gill.

"My journey has prepared me for this. Mercy has a history of outstanding coaches and student-athletes, and this role is an honor for me. I hope to add to the great history and culture of the school," said Long.