Chesapeake High School softball team forfeits two games following ‘inappropriate actions’ in-game

PASADENA, Md. — The Chesapeake High School softball team forfeited two games following reports of students engaging in "inappropriate actions," according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier.

Mosier told WMAR-2 News that the forfeit was due to a lack of eligible players, citing in-game actions taken by students that "do not align with the Athletics Department's goals of respect and sportsmanship."

He added that Chesapeake took swift and appropriate action.

"We stand firm in the belief that we can be a school district in which every student – regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status or any other characteristic – can have a sense of belonging. However, that can only be true when we properly address instances in which actions run counter to that belief," Mosier said.

The team took those forfeit losses against North County on Friday, April 24 and Northeast on Monday, April 27, with their next game scheduled against South River on Friday, May 1.

There is no confirmation if coaches will receive discipline following the students actions.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Chesapeake Athletic Director Eric Snyder for comment and is waiting to hear back.