Head basketball coach at Loyola University steps down after six seasons

BALTIMORE — Loyola University announced men's head basketball coach Tavaras Hardy stepped down after six seasons.

Hardy just finished his sixth season leading the Greyhounds.

His record with the University was 66-110.

Loyola made the Patriot League title game in 2021.