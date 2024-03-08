Watch Now
Head basketball coach at Loyola University steps down after six seasons

Posted at 3:47 PM, Mar 08, 2024
BALTIMORE — Loyola University announced men's head basketball coach Tavaras Hardy stepped down after six seasons.

Hardy just finished his sixth season leading the Greyhounds.

His record with the University was 66-110.

Loyola made the Patriot League title game in 2021.

