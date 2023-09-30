Gunnar Henderson named Most Valuable Oriole for 2023

BALTIMORE — It looks like congratulations are in order for Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson.

On Saturday, the organization announced Henderson as 2023's Most Valuable Oriole. Henderson is the fourth rookie to receive the honor since its inception in 1954, joining the likes of Gregg Olson, Rodrigo López, and his teammate Adley Rutschman, who won in 2022.

According to the Orioles, the 22-year-old has appeared in 82 games at third base, making 68 starts, and 81 games at shortstop with 62 starts.

Other players in mind for the award were Félix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Ryan O'Hearn, Adley Rutschman, and Anthony Santander.

Henderson will be recognized for his accomplishments in an on-field ceremony prior to the O’s face-off against the Boston Red Sox tonight.