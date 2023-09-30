Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Gunnar Henderson named Most Valuable Oriole for 2023

Athletics Orioles Baseball
Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Gunner Henderson reacts after popping out with a runner at first in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Athletics Orioles Baseball
Posted at 3:05 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 15:05:53-04

BALTIMORE — It looks like congratulations are in order for Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson.

On Saturday, the organization announced Henderson as 2023's Most Valuable Oriole. Henderson is the fourth rookie to receive the honor since its inception in 1954, joining the likes of Gregg Olson, Rodrigo López, and his teammate Adley Rutschman, who won in 2022.

According to the Orioles, the 22-year-old has appeared in 82 games at third base, making 68 starts, and 81 games at shortstop with 62 starts.

Other players in mind for the award were Félix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Ryan O'Hearn, Adley Rutschman, and Anthony Santander.

Henderson will be recognized for his accomplishments in an on-field ceremony prior to the O’s face-off against the Boston Red Sox tonight.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices