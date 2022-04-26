Former Towson Tiger Richie Palacios makes Major League Baseball debut, goes 2-2 in first plate appearances

BALTIMORE — Former Towson Tiger Richie Palacios made his Major League Baseball debut on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.

In his first two big league plate appearance Palacios went two-for two, with a single and double.

He played three seasons at Towson before turning pro.

Palacios became the highest-drafted player in Towson University history, when he was selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft by Cleveland.

Shortly after he underwent surgery for a torn labrum, forcing him to miss the 2019 minor league season.

Then in 2020 came COVID, which canceled the entire season. With that, Palacios lost two years of playing time.

But on Monday everything changed when Guardian's player Steven Kwan suffered an injury.

Palacios got the call athletes dream about growing up, and the rest is history.