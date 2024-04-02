Former Orioles president and CEO Larry Lucchino passes away

BALTIMORE — Larry Lucchino, former president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles has died. He was 78.
During his tenure with the Red Sox, he oversaw three World Series titles.
Lucchino was with the Orioles from 1989-93 and he was with the team when they won the World Series in 1983.
In a statement from the team, they called Lucchino a "pioneer in the sport."
We are heartbroken over the news of the passing of former Orioles President and CEO, Larry Lucchino. A pioneer in the sport, we will forever be grateful for his impact on our organization, highlighted by the construction of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball.
We join our entire baseball family in mourning this loss and extend our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones and many friends throughout the game.
Baltimore Orioles