Former Orioles president and CEO Larry Lucchino passes away

BALTIMORE — Larry Lucchino, former president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles has died. He was 78.

During his tenure with the Red Sox, he oversaw three World Series titles.

Lucchino was with the Orioles from 1989-93 and he was with the team when they won the World Series in 1983.

In a statement from the team, they called Lucchino a "pioneer in the sport."