Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa taking talents to Canada

Andy Manis/AP
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 23-10. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 11, 2024

BALTIMORE — Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, a professional Canadian football team.

Tagovailoa will be on the practice roster. He recently attended NFL mini-camps with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

The former Terp is the Big Ten's all-time leader in passing yards (11,256) and completion percentage (67.1%).

He is also tied with current Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich for the most passing touchdowns (26) in a single season in Maryland history.

