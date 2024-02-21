Former Loyola lacrosse player signs two-way contract with Golden State Warriors

BALTIMORE — Pat Spencer, who is recognized as the most decorated men's lacrosse player at Loyola University, has signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, per The Athletic.

According to the university, Spencer finished his lacrosse career as the NCAA Division I all-time leader in assists and second in Division I in points. He also set school and Patriot League records in both categories and was second all-time at Loyola in goals scored.

After graduating from Loyola in May 2019, Spencer continued playing collegiate sports at Northwestern and later traveled to Germany to play professionally.

Spencer's next stop was in the NBA G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he played for the past two seasons. During his time there, he averaged 15.1 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

If the Maryland native were to make his NBA debut, he would be the second current player in the league who attended Loyola.