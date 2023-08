BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Blast general manager Gianni Tumminello is facing six counts of theft charges for allegedly stealing from the indoor-soccer team.

According court documents, he allegedly stole over $100,000.

Allegedly, these incidents happened from January 1, 2023 through April 22, 2023.

Tumminello left the Blast in April.

He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Tumminello for comment, but he didn't respond.