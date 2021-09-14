Fans come out in droves to support the Ravens in their Monday Night Football showdown

BALTIMORE — The team is on the road but the Ravens had plenty of backing at home.

“I’m so glad football is back man," said fan Deangelo Battle. "We’ve been going through a lot over the COVID season. It’s just good to have football, I know we not at home right now but you know we still rooting for them all day 100%. Let’s go.”

The injuries and changes didn’t stop the fans from turning out to watch party at M&T Bank Stadium and it couldn't crush their high hopes.

It’s been a rough year and being around fans again made people feel like the world was a little more normal.

“I understand we are still in the midst of the pandemic. Thank god we have a vaccine and I’m encouraging everyone to get it. Please wear your masks when you are not outside or close proximity to people. In the meantime get out enjoy the fresh air and the game.”