Fans can participate in Ravens' themed events ahead of playoff matchup

BALTIMORE — The playoffs are here and the Ravens have punched their ticket, so what's this mean for fans?

Well, fans of the purple and black can participate in Ravens' themed events!

Starting January 17, fans can go to M&T Bank Stadium to get Raven eyes stenciled on their car windows. This will be at Lot D between 6:00-10:00 a.m.

On January 18, fans can participate in playoff rallies around the city. Legends Dannell Ellerbe and Ladarius Webb will be there.

Here are the playoff rally locations:



6:00-6:45pm: High Topps Backstage Grille – 2306 York Rd

7:00-7:45pm: Mothers North Grille – 2450 Broad Ave

8:00-8:45pm: The Valley Inn – 10501 Falls Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

9:00-9:45pm: Looneys Perry Hall – 8706 Belair Rd

The week ends with a Purple Friday Caravan, where fans can meet Ravens' cheerleaders, mascots, see the Marching Ravens perform and receive free giveaways.

Stops include:

