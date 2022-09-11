Fading Orioles drop 6th of 8, fall to last-place Red Sox 1-0

BALTIMORE — Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings, and the Boston Red Sox defeated the fading Baltimore Orioles 1-0 Sunday.

The Orioles have lost six of eight, all at home, including back-to-back games to the last-place Red Sox. Baltimore was 1 1/2 games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot entering Sept. 4, but will begin a five-game road trip at least five games out of the playoffs.

The Orioles went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

“We got guys on in a couple different innings and just couldn’t get that big hit to get something rolling for us,” Orioles outfielder Austin Hays said. “It seems like that’s just where we’re at right now.”

Boston got four hits and the Orioles only had three — every hit in the game was a single.

Baltimore has scored just eight runs over its last four games.

“We have some guys that are scuffling and we have really big swings, and we need to get back to staying in the middle of the field,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Hill (7-6) allowed two hits, walking three while striking out seven. The 42-year-old left-hander, who pitched for the Orioles in 2009, improved to 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA in 18 career appearances against Baltimore.

“He’s a crafty pitcher,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “That’s why I do believe he can pitch until whenever he wants to or his family lets him. You see him, (and) physically he stays in great shape. He’s on top of the craft.”