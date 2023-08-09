Watch Now
Defensive tackle Broderick Washington agrees to three-year contract extension

Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 12:13:02-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to sign defensive tackle Broderick Washington to a three-year contract extension.

The new deal is worth up to $17.5 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

Washington was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft and he finished the 2022 season with 52 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

