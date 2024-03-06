DC United explores building new pro soccer stadium in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Exploratory efforts to build a pro soccer stadium in Baltimore is moving forward.

Last December a phase one study was completed to assess the market, site, size and economic impact a new stadium would have on the City.

The analysis identified two potential sites; Carroll Park in the Pigtown neighborhood and Swann Park in South Baltimore.

D.C. United would field their MLS NEXT Pro league team at the proposed stadium.

The Pro league currently has 27 minor league teams affiliated with Major League Soccer. Each plays a 28 game regular season schedule.

If and when completed, the stadium would hold a maximum capacity of 10,000 people.

The stadium could also host other sporting and entertainment events throughout the year.



According to the study, the stadium would bring an estimated $1.7 to $1.9 million in annual state tax revenues.

The project would bring between 240 and 250 jobs worth up to $23.8 million in labor income.

Meanwhile spending on stadium operations could reach upwards of $27.5 million.

The study was recently approved by Maryland's Stadium Authority. Now its onto the next stage, which consists of in-depth site analysis, due diligence, conceptual design and budget.

At this point it's unclear when the stadium would be built, who would fund it, and for how much.

This latest phase is expected to cost $450,000.00, with the bill being split four ways between DC United, the State Department of Commerce, Baltimore City, and the Maryland Stadium Authority.