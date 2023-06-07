David Sartin named interim head coach at McDaniel College

WESTMINSTER, Md. — David Sartin, previously the offensive line coach, has been named interim head coach following the departure of Demarcus White at McDaniel College.

Director of Athletics Adam Hertz made the announcement and he says a national search for the next head coach will begin following the 2023 season.

Head football coach Demarcus White is out at McDaniel College.



David Sartin, previously the offensive line coach, has been named interim head coach.



Dir. of Athletics Adam Hertz says a national search for the next head coach will begin following the 2023 season. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) June 7, 2023

Sartin served as the offensive line coach for the last two seasons.

"We are excited to have David take over the program as interim head coach," said Hertz. "His charisma, work ethic, and commitment to McDaniel College and Green Terror football will help us transition through the summer and fall season. We are excited for the future of the program and looking forward to seeing him in his new role."

The new interim head coach has 25 years of college football coaching experience during which he has helped lead four different schools to a total of six NCAA postseason appearances and two national championships.