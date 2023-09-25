CIAA basketball tournament returns to Baltimore in February 2024

Basketball in Baltimore is booming.

In February, it gets even bigger.

That's when the CIAA men's and women's basketball tournament returns to CFG Bank Arena.

13 schools are now part of the conference, which is the nation's oldest historically Black athletic conference.

Last year's tournament brought about $29 million in economic benefits to the city, including a boost for small Black-owned businesses.

"Over 100, and about 118, minority-owned businesses, African American owned businesses benefited. And they were able to get $1.2 million in support from this tournament. That's something for us to celebrate, because these small businesses, they celebrate the tournament, they celebrate CIAA," said Al Hutchinson, the President & CEO of Visit Baltimore.

The CIAA Tournament is February 26 through March 3.

Fans and the public can take advantage of the $10 off any ticket during the CIAA Media Day Sale by using promo code MEDIA10.

