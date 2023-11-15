Browns QB Deshaun Watson out for the rest of this season with shoulder fracture

BALTIMORE — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of his second season in Cleveland with a fracture in his throwing shoulder, an injury that came in his best performance since joining the team following a controversial trade.

Watson will undergo surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture in his right shoulder, which happened Sunday when he was hit in the first quarter at Baltimore. The team said an MRI revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

Watson will go on season-ending injured reserve, a devastating blow to the Browns, who are in the playoff race and invested $230 million into the 28-year-old whose arrival seemed to end their long search for a franchise QB.

Now, Watson will have to work his way back from a shoulder injury with just three seasons left on his deal.

Watson missed time earlier this season with a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, and it’s not yet known if that injury contributed to the fracture. Team physician Dr. James Voos consulted with noted shoulder specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache before determining a course of action.

The Browns (6-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday.