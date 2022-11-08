Brandon Hyde, Adley Rutschman finalists for BBWAA Awards

BALTIMORE — The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced awards finalists for 2022 and two Orioles were on the list. On MLB Network, they announced four end-of-season awards, Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player.

Orioles' manager Brandon Hyde is a finalist for American League Manager of the year.

In just his fourth season as manager, the Orioles managed to have their first winning season since 2016. They finished 83-79.

The birds lost over 100 games in each of their last three full seasons before turning it around in 2022.

No.1 overall Draft pick Adley Rutschman is in the running for American League Rookie of the Year.

The catcher was drafted in 2019 and made his season debut on May 21, making an immediate impact.

Rutschman batted .254 with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs and a 128 OPS+.

The other two finalists for rookie of the year are Steven Kwan, left fielder for the Guardians, and Julio Rodríguez, center fielder for the Mariners.

Winners will be announced Nov.14.