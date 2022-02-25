Blast celebrate 40 years in Baltimore

TOWSON — Nick Mangione, Joey Fink, Dave McWilliams, Celenza, van Erin, Stan the Man, Kenny Cooper – they are some of the icons the Baltimore Blast has seen on the field over the past four decades.

This weekend, the Blast are honoring those legends and dozens of others, as part of a celebration of their 40th anniversary of moving to Baltimore.

In 1980, The Houston Summit brought their skills to Baltimore.

Despite some changes over the years, the Blast have called Baltimore home ever since.

Over the weekend they are honoring that history.

Saturday at 6:05 p.m. they play against a big rival, the Florida Tropics.

More than 50 former blast legends will be watching that game.

One of those players at that game will be one of the blast's original members-- Jim Pollihan.

At an anniversary luncheon Friday, he said the anniversary is a reflection not just on the team, but on the fans as well.

“It's a tribute to the area, it's a tribute to the organization, it's a tribute to the coaches and players,” said Pollihan. “Everybody committed themselves, and the fans have been supportive and phenomenal.”

The festivities do not end on Saturday.

The team also has a game at 3:05 p.m. against Utica FC.

At halftime of that game, the team will induct Adauto Neto and Mike Lookingland into the Blast Hall of Fame.