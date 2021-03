NORFOLK, VA — Tonight it’s a Baltimore showdown - tournament style.

Coppin State plays rival Morgan State at 6 p.m. in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinal. The game takes place in Norfolk, Virginia.

The eagles are the tourney’s top-seed for the first time in 17 years. But, the bears won three of the four games against their rival this year.

The winner of tonight’s game will advance to tomorrow’s title game and the chance to play for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.