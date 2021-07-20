Baltimore Parathlete says Olympic Committee won't accommodate her disabilities, withdraws from Olympics

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Paralympic athlete isn't heading to Tokyo because she says the US Olympic Committee won't accommodate her disabilities.

In a tweet, three-time gold medal winner Becca Meyers wrote the USOPC denied her a personal care assistant of her choice saying they already had one on staff.

Heartbroken to share that I’m withdrawing from the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The USOPC has repeatedly denied my reasonable and essential accommodation because of my disability, leaving me no choice. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/p9tKsbPip2 — Becca Meyers (@becca_meyers) July 20, 2021

The deaf-blind athlete has had the same assistant approved for all international events since 2017. She questioned how one assistant could help 34 athletes.

She's not the only one outraged over the decision, Governor Hogan, Senator Ben Cardin, Senator Chris Van Hollen and Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire have all called the decision disgraceful, shameful and dangerous.

Maryland native Becca Meyers is a two-time Paralympian and six-time medalist with three gold medals. It is disgraceful that she was denied essential and reasonable accommodations, which led to her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. Our Paralympic athletes deserve better. https://t.co/zrylepqjNV — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) July 20, 2021