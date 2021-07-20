Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Baltimore Parathlete says Olympic Committee won't accommodate her disabilities, withdraws from Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Twitter
Baltimore Parathlete says Olympic Committee won't accommodate her disabilities, withdraws from Olympics
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 17:32:35-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Paralympic athlete isn't heading to Tokyo because she says the US Olympic Committee won't accommodate her disabilities.

In a tweet, three-time gold medal winner Becca Meyers wrote the USOPC denied her a personal care assistant of her choice saying they already had one on staff.

The deaf-blind athlete has had the same assistant approved for all international events since 2017. She questioned how one assistant could help 34 athletes.

She's not the only one outraged over the decision, Governor Hogan, Senator Ben Cardin, Senator Chris Van Hollen and Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire have all called the decision disgraceful, shameful and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019