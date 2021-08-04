Baltimore Orioles release 2022 regular season schedule

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday released their 2022 regular season schedule.

It includes five holiday home games on Easter Sunday, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day & Juneteenth, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

As always, the Birds will face their American League East divisional rivals 19 times apiece.

All three home series' against the Boston Red Sox will take place over the weekend from April 29-May 1, August 19-21, and September 9-11.

The New York Yankees come to town April 15-17, May 16-19, and July 22-24, two of which are weekend series'.

Interleague opponents will be from the National League Central Division, which is made up of the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Not to mention the annual Battle of the Beltways against the Washington Nationals taking place in Baltimore July 21-22 and in D.C. from September 13-14.

Click here for the full schedule.