Baltimore Country Club announces two amateur golf tournaments to be played in 2026, 2031

Denis Poroy/AP
FILE - Golf balls on a golf course. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Posted at 8:52 AM, Sep 21, 2022
BALTIMORE — Two more golf tournaments will make their way to Baltimore in the coming years.

The Baltimore Country Club's east course will host the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 Women's Amateur Championships.

The club has hosted four prior golf championships.

It was founded in 1898 in Roland Park. A second location opened in Lutherville in 1926.

The Senior tournament will be held August 29 - September 3 in 2026.

The women's amateur will be August 4 -10 in 2031.

Before then, the PGA tour will pass through town for the 2025 BMW championship at Caves Valley, which hosted last year's tournament.

