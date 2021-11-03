Baltimore Colts legend Tom Matte dies

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Colts legend Tom Matte has died at the age of 82.

The former running back joined the Colts as a first round draft pick in 1961.

He played all 12 seasons of his career in Baltimore, earning two Pro Bowl nods.

Matte was also part of the Colts team that won Super Bowl V.

Later in his life Matte transitioned to broadcasting, becoming well known for calling Ravens games on the radio between 1996 and 2005.

Coach Harbaugh begins his presser with condolences to Tom Matte's family.

There's no word yet on his cause of death.